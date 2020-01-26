Preformed Line has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (PLPC, ENS, AYI, RBC, ETN)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Preformed Line ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.4%. Enersys is next with a an earnings yield of 6.4%. Acuity Brands ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.2%.

Regal Beloit Cor follows with a an earnings yield of 6.2%, and Eaton Corp Plc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eaton Corp Plc on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $81.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Eaton Corp Plc have risen 18.9%. We continue to monitor Eaton Corp Plc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.