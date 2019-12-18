Preferred Apar-A is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (APTS, BRG, RESI, MORE, AMH)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Preferred Apar-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.39. Following is Bluerock Residen with a a price to book ratio of 0.98. Altisource ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.07.

Monogram Residen follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.69, and American Homes-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.75.

