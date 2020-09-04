Pra Group Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry (PRAA , ECPG , ENVA , GDOT , SC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Consumer Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA ) ranks first with a gain of 10.44%; Encore Capital G (NASDAQ:ECPG ) ranks second with a gain of 9.36%; and Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA ) ranks third with a gain of 7.49%.

Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT ) follows with a gain of 7.02% and Santander Consum (NYSE:SC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.79%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pra Group Inc on March 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.36. Since that call, shares of Pra Group Inc have fallen 30.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.