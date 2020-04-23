Ppl Corp (PPL) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $25.11

Shares of Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened today below their pivot of $25.45 and have already reached the first level of support at $25.11. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $25.04 and $24.63.

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) has potential upside of 25.0% based on a current price of $25.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $31.55. Ppl Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.00 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $31.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ppl Corp have traded between a low of $18.12 and a high of $36.83 and are now at $25.24, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ppl Corp and will alert subscribers who have PPL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.