Ppl Corp is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PPL , ES , HE , PNM , IDA )

We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL ) ranks first with a gain of 3.04%; Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks second with a gain of 2.87%; and Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE ) ranks third with a gain of 2.36%.

Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM ) follows with a gain of 2.09% and Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.07%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pnm Resources. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pnm Resources in search of a potential trend change.