Ppg Inds Inc Rises 1.30% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $129.20 to a high of $129.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $129.47 on volume of 481,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ppg Inds Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.36 and a 52-week low of $99.41 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $130.67 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ppg Inds Inc on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $119.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Ppg Inds Inc have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor PPG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.