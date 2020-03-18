Power Integratio is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (POWI , RMBS , SWKS , MXIM , QRVO )

Below are the top five companies in the Semiconductors industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Power Integratio (NASDAQ:POWI ) ranks first with a gain of 14.10%; Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS ) ranks second with a gain of 13.71%; and Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) ranks third with a gain of 13.70%.

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM ) follows with a gain of 13.29% and Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.98%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rambus Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.80. Since that call, shares of Rambus Inc have fallen 37.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.