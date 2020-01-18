Potbelly Corp has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Restaurants Industry (PBPB, SHAK, LOCO, JAX, FOGO)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Potbelly Corp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.28. Following is Shake Shack In-A with a FCF per share of $0.36. El Pollo Loco Ho ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.45.
J Alexander follows with a FCF per share of $0.54, and Fogo De Chao Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.69.
