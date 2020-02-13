Possible Trend Reversal, Zebra Tech Corp Down on Heavy Volume (ZBRA)

Shares of Zebra Tech Corp are trading down 7.7% to $232.55 today on above average volume. Approximately 394,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 347,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Zebra Tech Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $260.30 and a 52-week low of $140.95 and are now trading 79% above that low price at $251.99 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.