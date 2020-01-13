Possible Trend Reversal, Woodward Inc Down on Heavy Volume (WWD)

Woodward Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -4.9% to $127.90. About 382,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 277,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Woodward Inc on September 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $110.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Woodward Inc have risen 10.5%. We continue to monitor WWD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Woodward Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.90 and a high of $124.78 and are now at $121.96, 70% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.