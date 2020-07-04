Possible Trend Reversal, Us Concrete Inc Down on Heavy Volume (USCR)

Us Concrete Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -1.4% to $16.74. About 483,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 344,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Us Concrete Inc on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Us Concrete Inc have risen 25.9%. We continue to monitor USCR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Us Concrete Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.22 and a 52-week low of $6.75 and are now trading 145% above that low price at $16.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.9%.