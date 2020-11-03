Possible Trend Reversal, United Natural Down on Heavy Volume (UNFI)

The price of United Natural shares has slipped to $7.14 (a -5.3% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 1.0 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 984,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, United Natural has traded in a range of $5.00 to $14.73 and is now at $6.78, 36% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% lower and 2.01% lower over the past week, respectively.