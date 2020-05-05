Possible Trend Reversal, Tiaa Fsb Holding Down on Heavy Volume (EVER)

Tiaa Fsb Holding shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -30.8% to $52.18. Today's volume of 714,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 322,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Tiaa Fsb Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.44 and a 52-week low of $8.70 and are now trading 359% above that low price at $39.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.