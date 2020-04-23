Possible Trend Reversal, Target Corp Down on Heavy Volume (TGT)

The price of Target Corp shares has slipped to $103.81 (a 2.8% change) on heavy trading volume. About 6.7 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 6.6 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Target Corp has traded in a range of $70.03 to $130.24 and is now at $106.84, 53% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.47% lower over the past week, respectively.