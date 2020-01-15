Possible Trend Reversal, Target Corp Down on Heavy Volume (TGT)

The price of Target Corp shares has slipped to $117.23 (a 6.4% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 6.3 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Target Corp on August 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $100.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Target Corp have risen 24.3%. We continue to monitor TGT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Target Corp have traded between a low of $67.17 and a high of $130.24 and are now at $125.26, which is 86% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.