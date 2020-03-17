Possible Trend Reversal, Sysco Corp Down on Heavy Volume (SYY)

Shares of Sysco Corp are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 7.8% to $34.79. Approximately 4.3 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 3.7 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sysco Corp have traded between the current low of $32.04 and a high of $85.98 and are now at $33.02. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.19% lower over the past week, respectively.