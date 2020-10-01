Possible Trend Reversal, Synnex Corp Down on Heavy Volume (SNX)

The price of Synnex Corp shares has slipped to $147.34 (a -14.4% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 640,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 251,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synnex Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $88.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Synnex Corp have risen 45.6%. We continue to monitor SNX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Synnex Corp have traded between a low of $78.55 and a high of $130.96 and are now at $128.84, which is 64% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.