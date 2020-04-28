Possible Trend Reversal, Southwest Air Down on Heavy Volume (LUV)

Shares of Southwest Air are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -0.1% to $29.15. About 15.6 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 11.7 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southwest Air have traded between the current low of $28.25 and a high of $58.83 and are now at $28.90. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 4.19% lower over the past week, respectively.