Possible Trend Reversal, Prothena Corp Pl Down on Heavy Volume (PRTA)

Prothena Corp Pl's stock is down 12.7% to $10.48 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 591,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 209,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Prothena Corp Pl and will alert subscribers who have PRTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prothena Corp Pl have traded between a low of $6.71 and a high of $17.63 and are now at $12.00, which is 79% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.