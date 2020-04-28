Possible Trend Reversal, Paylocity Holdin Down on Heavy Volume (PCTY)

Paylocity Holdin's stock is down -6.0% to $98.46 on heavy trading volume. About 888,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 642,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Paylocity Holdin and will alert subscribers who have PCTY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Paylocity Holdin has traded in a range of $66.98 to $150.73 and is now at $92.88, 39% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 3.1% lower over the past week, respectively.