Possible Trend Reversal, Norwegian Cruise Down on Heavy Volume (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise's stock is down -15.8% to $12.85 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 10.7 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 6.2 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Norwegian Cruise share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.60 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $10.95, 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.4%.