Possible Trend Reversal, Nordic American Down on Heavy Volume (NAT)

Shares of Nordic American are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -0.8% to $5.12. Approximately 4.8 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 4.7 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordic American share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.66 and a high of $5.80 and are now at $5.08, 206% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.