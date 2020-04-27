Possible Trend Reversal, New York Times-A Down on Heavy Volume (NYT)

The price of New York Times-A shares has slipped to $31.25 (a -2.1% change) on heavy trading volume. About 2.4 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.6 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, New York Times-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.13 and a high of $40.22 and are now at $30.60, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 2.37% lower over the past week, respectively.