Possible Trend Reversal, Netflix Inc Down on Heavy Volume (NFLX)

Shares of Netflix Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 1.5% to $427.28. Approximately 10.7 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 9.3 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Netflix Inc has traded in a range of $252.16 to $449.52 and is now at $422.79, 68% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.