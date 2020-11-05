Possible Trend Reversal, Meridian Biosci Down on Heavy Volume (VIVO)

The price of Meridian Biosci shares has slipped to $17.92 (a -2.5% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 760,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 710,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Meridian Biosci has traded in a range of $5.51 to $18.48 and is now at $17.49, 217% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 8.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.