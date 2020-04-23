Possible Trend Reversal, Las Vegas Sands Down on Heavy Volume (LVS)

Shares of Las Vegas Sands are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -11.2% to $45.61. Today's volume of 8.9 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 8.7 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Las Vegas Sands have traded between a low of $33.30 and a high of $74.29 and are now at $41.03, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.