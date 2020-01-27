Possible Trend Reversal, Las Vegas Sands Down on Heavy Volume (LVS)

Shares of Las Vegas Sands are trading down 6.1% to $63.68 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 4.0 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Las Vegas Sands on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Las Vegas Sands have risen 11.8%. We continue to monitor LVS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Las Vegas Sands share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.29 and a 52-week low of $51.16 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $61.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.