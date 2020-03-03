Possible Trend Reversal, Ingersoll-Rand Down on Heavy Volume (IR)

The price of Ingersoll-Rand shares has slipped to $32.79 (a 0.0% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 2.9 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Ingersoll-Rand share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.85 and a high of $146.85 and are now at $32.80, -0% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.