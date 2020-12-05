Possible Trend Reversal, Ii-Vi Inc Down on Heavy Volume (IIVI)

Ii-Vi Inc's stock is down -27.7% to $46.29 on heavy trading volume. About 4.2 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.2 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Ii-Vi Inc has traded in a range of $19.00 to $41.10 and is now at $36.24, 91% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.