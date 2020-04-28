Possible Trend Reversal, Harmonic Inc Down on Heavy Volume (HLIT)

Harmonic Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 14.4% to $5.62. Today's volume of 1.6 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 828,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Harmonic Inc and will alert subscribers who have HLIT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Harmonic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.57 and a 52-week low of $4.44 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $6.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.