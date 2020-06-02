Possible Trend Reversal, Hain Celestial Down on Heavy Volume (HAIN)

Shares of Hain Celestial are trading down -9.2% to $27.19 today on above average volume. About 594,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 584,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hain Celestial have traded between a low of $14.45 and a high of $26.44 and are now at $24.91, which is 72% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.17% lower over the past week, respectively.