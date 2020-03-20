Possible Trend Reversal, Group 1 Automoti Down on Heavy Volume (GPI)

Group 1 Automoti shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -7.7% to $46.56. Approximately 464,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 341,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Group 1 Automoti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.26 and a high of $110.11 and are now at $43.24, 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.