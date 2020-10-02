Possible Trend Reversal, Generac Holdings Down on Heavy Volume (GNRC)

Generac Holdings's stock is down -5.4% to $106.80 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 733,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 446,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Generac Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.15 and a high of $110.00 and are now at $101.35, 106% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.