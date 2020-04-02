Possible Trend Reversal, Gartner Inc Down on Heavy Volume (IT)

Gartner Inc's stock is down 4.1% to $157.20 on heavy trading volume. About 443,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 411,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gartner Inc and will alert subscribers who have IT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Gartner Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $171.77 and a 52-week low of $124.77 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $163.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.