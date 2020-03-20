Possible Trend Reversal, First Midwest/Il Down on Heavy Volume (FMBI)

The price of First Midwest/Il shares has slipped to $14.20 (a -2.4% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 815,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 656,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for First Midwest/Il and will alert subscribers who have FMBI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, First Midwest/Il share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.45 and a high of $23.64 and are now at $13.87, 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.