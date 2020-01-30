Possible Trend Reversal, Cree Inc Down on Heavy Volume (CREE)

Shares of Cree Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 8.8% to $46.24. Approximately 1.5 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Cree Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.46 and a high of $69.21 and are now at $50.69, 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 0.51% higher over the past week, respectively.