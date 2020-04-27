Possible Trend Reversal, Copa Holdin-Cl A Down on Heavy Volume (CPA)

Copa Holdin-Cl A's stock is down 12.6% to $43.85 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 923,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 836,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Copa Holdin-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have CPA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Copa Holdin-Cl A has traded in a range of $24.00 to $116.88 and is now at $43.85, 83% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.