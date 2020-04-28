Possible Trend Reversal, Cincinnati Fin Down on Heavy Volume (CINF)

Cincinnati Fin's stock is down 11.3% to $72.80 on heavy trading volume. About 1.4 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.0 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Cincinnati Fin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.50 and a 52-week low of $65.69 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $71.41 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.