Possible Trend Reversal, Chegg Inc Down on Heavy Volume (CHGG)

Shares of Chegg Inc are trading down -33.2% to $58.35 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 11.4 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chegg Inc and will alert subscribers who have CHGG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Chegg Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.89 and a high of $48.22 and are now at $43.79, 69% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.