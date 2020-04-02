Possible Trend Reversal, Catalent Inc Down on Heavy Volume (CTLT)

Shares of Catalent Inc are trading down 3.4% to $59.53 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 1.8 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 693,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Catalent Inc have traded between a low of $36.75 and a high of $68.78 and are now at $61.65, which is 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.