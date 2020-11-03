Possible Trend Reversal, Caesars Entertai Down on Heavy Volume (CZR)

Caesars Entertai shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 4.8% to $10.17. Approximately 15.6 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 14.1 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Caesars Entertai has traded in a range of $8.01 to $14.74 and is now at $10.68, 33% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 1.16% lower over the past week, respectively.