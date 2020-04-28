Possible Trend Reversal, Blueprint Medici Down on Heavy Volume (BPMC)

Blueprint Medici's stock is down 18.6% to $57.72 on heavy trading volume. About 1.8 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 762,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Blueprint Medici have traded between a low of $43.29 and a high of $102.98 and are now at $70.90, which is 64% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 0.70% higher over the past week, respectively.