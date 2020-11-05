Possible Trend Reversal, Bluebird Bio Inc Down on Heavy Volume (BLUE)

Bluebird Bio Inc's stock is down 0.1% to $59.20 on heavy trading volume. About 1.3 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.1 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Bluebird Bio Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.95 and a high of $147.48 and are now at $59.28, 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.46% lower and 4.31% lower over the past week, respectively.