Possible Trend Reversal, Blackrock Inc Down on Heavy Volume (BLK)

The price of Blackrock Inc shares has slipped to $465.08 (a 5.7% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 859,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 729,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Blackrock Inc has traded in a range of $323.98 to $576.81 and is now at $465.75, 44% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.18% higher over the past week, respectively.