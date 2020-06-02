Possible Trend Reversal, Becton Dickinson Down on Heavy Volume (BDX)

Shares of Becton Dickinson are trading down 13.1% to $248.61 today on above average volume. Approximately 2.0 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.0 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Becton Dickinson and will alert subscribers who have BDX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Becton Dickinson has traded in a range of $221.47 to $286.72 and is now at $245.12, 11% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.