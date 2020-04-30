Possible Trend Reversal, 1-800-Flowers-A Down on Heavy Volume (FLWS)

The price of 1-800-Flowers-A shares has slipped to $19.29 (a -6.6% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 1.4 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 559,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for 1-800-Flowers-A and will alert subscribers who have FLWS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

1-800-Flowers-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.77 and a 52-week low of $11.15 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $18.09 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.