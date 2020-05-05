Portola Pharmace Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (PTLA)

Shares of Portola Pharmace are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -128.7% to $17.75. Today's volume of 70.7 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Portola Pharmace and will alert subscribers who have PTLA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Portola Pharmace have traded between a low of $5.31 and a high of $36.77 and are now at $7.76, which is 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.3% lower and 4.42% lower over the past week, respectively.