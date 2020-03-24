Pool Corp is Among the Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (POOL, CORE, GPC, WEYS, LKQ)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Pool Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. Following is Core-Mark Holdin with a an earnings yield of 3.1%. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 9.0%.

Weyco Group follows with a an earnings yield of 9.1%, and Lkq Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 12.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lkq Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.19. Since that call, shares of Lkq Corp have fallen 50.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.