Polyone Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (POL , SXT , ALB , CE , SHW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL ) ranks first with a gain of 3.00%; Sensient Technol (NYSE:SXT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.06%; and Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) ranks third with a gain of 1.31%.

Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE ) follows with a gain of 0.71% and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.54%.

