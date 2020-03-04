Polaris Inds is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (PII, BC, JOUT, HAS, VSTO)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Polaris Inds ranks highest with a sales per share of $88.52. Brunswick Corp is next with a sales per share of $53.32. Johnson Outdoo-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $53.26.

Hasbro Inc follows with a sales per share of $40.62, and Vista Outdoor rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $40.40.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Polaris Inds on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.01. Since that call, shares of Polaris Inds have fallen 38.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.